Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

