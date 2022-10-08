Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.38.

CMG stock opened at $1,478.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,625.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,478.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

