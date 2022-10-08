Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

PSJ opened at $90.97 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $155.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

