Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $226,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.78. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,162 shares of company stock worth $4,270,197. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

