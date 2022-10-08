Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $116,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

