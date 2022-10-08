Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. The firm has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

