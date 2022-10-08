Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $254,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in APA by 1,802.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

