Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

FXI opened at $26.37 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.