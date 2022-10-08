Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,645. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

