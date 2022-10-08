Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 186 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

