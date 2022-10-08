Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 43.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 21,316.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of DKNG opened at $16.57 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
