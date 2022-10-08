Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

