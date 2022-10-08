Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

