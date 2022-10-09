10,540 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

DermTech Trading Down 7.3 %

DMTK opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 748.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Profile

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

