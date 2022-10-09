10,554 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,737 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

