11,500 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 13.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 293,450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth $50,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

23andMe Stock Down 7.1 %

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ME stock opened at 3.01 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 2.12 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.