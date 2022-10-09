1,293 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $211.58 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.59 and a 200 day moving average of $287.56.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.