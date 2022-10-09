15,000 Shares in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 35,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

