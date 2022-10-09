18,600 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $9,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $7.05 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

