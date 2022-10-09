19,780 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

HBAN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

