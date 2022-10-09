1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $14,589.72 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $14,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

