20,317 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Vanguard by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Vanguard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th.

AVD stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

