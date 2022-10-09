23,150 Shares in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAPS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WM Technology in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.07 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $281.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WM Technology news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at $531,804.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WM Technology news, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 28,174 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $74,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 383,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

