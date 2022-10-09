30,166 Shares in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Digihost Technology Price Performance

Digihost Technology Company Profile

DGHI stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digihost Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

