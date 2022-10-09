31,200 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

