3,990 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,442 shares of company stock valued at $902,497. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.19.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.