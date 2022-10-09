4,650 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Proto Labs by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 140,297 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of PRLB opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.27. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

