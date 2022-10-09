4,755 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after buying an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Down 2.2 %

FTV stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

