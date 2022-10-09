6,200 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

