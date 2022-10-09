6,974 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

