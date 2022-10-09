7,286 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 200,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

General Electric stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.