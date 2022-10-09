Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,482 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.