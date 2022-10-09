Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,482 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

