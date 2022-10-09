Advisory Resource Group Sells 916 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

