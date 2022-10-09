Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $115,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.79.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $272.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

