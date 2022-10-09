Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $92.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allegion plc has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

