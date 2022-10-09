Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.