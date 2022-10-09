AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

