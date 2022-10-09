Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,920.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,436,507 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $164,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,084.9% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 64,506 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,842.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 155,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 147,019 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,322.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,920.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.