Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,260.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,067 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

