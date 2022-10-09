American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

