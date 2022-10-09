Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.70. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

