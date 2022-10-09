Arjuna Capital Acquires 321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

