Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

