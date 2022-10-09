Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,824.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $114.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

