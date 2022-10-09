Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 72.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,386,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

