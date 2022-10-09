Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $54,255,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.