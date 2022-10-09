Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

