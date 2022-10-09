Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

