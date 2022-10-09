Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

